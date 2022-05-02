-$0.56 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

