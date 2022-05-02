$0.59 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT opened at $36.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $923.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

