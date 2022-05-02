$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. HEICO posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

NYSE HEI opened at $141.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.61.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of HEICO by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

