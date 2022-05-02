$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,643 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after acquiring an additional 877,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ePlus by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 693,850 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 574,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. 806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

