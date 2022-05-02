$0.68 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.71. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $134,147,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $61,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.