-$0.73 EPS Expected for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) to post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.83). Astria Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12).

ATXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATXS opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

About Astria Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Earnings History and Estimates for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

