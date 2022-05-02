-$0.73 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,444,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 47,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $491,970.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,948,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,605,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,970. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

