-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) to post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atreca.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.
In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
BCEL stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78.
About Atreca (Get Rating)
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
