$0.79 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.88. Acushnet posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 116.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

