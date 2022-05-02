$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
