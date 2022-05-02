$0.87 EPS Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of HLF opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

