-$0.91 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.85). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($3.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.51 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,553 shares of company stock worth $584,717. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.