-$0.91 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.85). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($3.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.51 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,553 shares of company stock worth $584,717. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

