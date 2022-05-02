$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE HMN opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.
In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $238,000.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
