$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $551.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.