$0.99 EPS Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Insperity posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98. Insperity has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

