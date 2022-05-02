$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Centerspace posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.86. 4,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -679.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

