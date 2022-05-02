-$1.06 EPS Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) to report ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after buying an additional 309,520 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

