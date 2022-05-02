$1.11 EPS Expected for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enovis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Enovis reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovis will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.37% of Enovis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Enovis has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

