$1.13 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.10. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

LITE stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lumentum by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

