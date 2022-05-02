$1.18 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2,476.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.