$1.18 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.25. International Paper posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,548. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

