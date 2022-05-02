$1.18 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.25. International Paper posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,548. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.