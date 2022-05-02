$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

