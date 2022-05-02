$1.21 EPS Expected for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.18. FirstService also posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstService.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstService by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,541,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after acquiring an additional 181,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. FirstService has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.