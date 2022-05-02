$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of TDG opened at $594.81 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

