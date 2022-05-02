$1.31 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.24. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $122.50. 3,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,963. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

