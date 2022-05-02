$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $469.92 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

