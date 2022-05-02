$1.60 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.70. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

