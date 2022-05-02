$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.