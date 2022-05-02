$123.57 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to report $123.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $493.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $501.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $515.53 million, with estimates ranging from $506.60 million to $532.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 165,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.