$126.95 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will report $126.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $128.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $533.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $562.45 million, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $563.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MSTR opened at $354.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.24. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $1,762,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

