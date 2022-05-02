$135.43 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.29 million to $141.56 million. trivago reported sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $680.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 216,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.11 on Monday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $756.79 million, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.68.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

