$135.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.32 million. CRA International posted sales of $146.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $588.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CRA International stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $609.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73. CRA International has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.