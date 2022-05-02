$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will post $15.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.49 million and the highest is $15.90 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $73.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

