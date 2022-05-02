$174.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $174.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.50 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $166.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $734.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $737.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $877.45 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $883.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

