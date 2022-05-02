$19.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $20.59 billion. Tesla reported sales of $11.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $87.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.86 billion to $93.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $113.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.49 billion to $133.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

TSLA opened at $870.76 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $938.71 and a 200-day moving average of $988.23. The stock has a market cap of $902.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.