1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.03 on Monday. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.