1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.03 on Monday. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
1933 Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
