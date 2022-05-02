1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 80,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 103,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

