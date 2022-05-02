$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $396.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.80. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

