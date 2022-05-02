$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $17.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $23.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.42 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

