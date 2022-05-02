$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.37. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $16.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $13.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,153. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 574.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

