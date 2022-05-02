$212.28 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $212.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.55 million and the highest is $215.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $179.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

