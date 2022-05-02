$227.54 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report $227.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.10 million and the highest is $229.12 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $960.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.58 million to $966.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $84.28 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $13,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,759 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
