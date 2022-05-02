$23.72 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.63 million. Investar reported sales of $25.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $97.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.09 million to $97.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $103.62 million to $104.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $203.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. M3F Inc. raised its position in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

