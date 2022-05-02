$23.72 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.63 million. Investar reported sales of $25.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $97.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.09 million to $97.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $103.62 million to $104.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.
Investar stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $203.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.
In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. M3F Inc. raised its position in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investar (ISTR)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.