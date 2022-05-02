$243.72 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will announce $243.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.44 million. TriMas reported sales of $218.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $944.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $948.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $995.02 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TRS. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in TriMas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 266,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

