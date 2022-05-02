$247.19 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) to post sales of $247.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.03 million and the highest is $249.53 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $998.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $76.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

