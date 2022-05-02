$29.05 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to announce $29.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.19 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $115.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.04 million to $117.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $118.71 million, with estimates ranging from $117.22 million to $120.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 25.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 77,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

