2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

TSVT opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

