$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

