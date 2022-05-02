$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce $3.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.14. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $19.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $214.55 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $199.76 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.03. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.