$320.59 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce $320.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.50 million. Unity Software posted sales of $234.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Unity Software stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,246,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

